I am writing this letter in support of Chad Kono who is running for Red Wing City Council, member at large. As the wife of a former chief of police and sheriff, I know the importance of having someone on council who has a background and understanding of the interworking and needs of a police department.
Chad Kono, in his role as a criminal justice planner, worked with all elements of police, the justice system as well as judicial and correctional officials. He worked in regional planning with local governments developing regional approaches to common issues.
Chad has been seeking out leaders in our city government and constituents to educate and familiarize himself regarding current matters facing our city and council.
I believe Chad's greatest attribute is his readiness to listen. As Red Wing continues to grow, our council will be faced with numerous and challenging issues; some will take great patience and insight.
I have witnessed Chad's thoughtful approach to questions raised in conversations … often seeking clarification before presenting his answer or opinion.
I am convinced Red Wing City Council and our community will find Chad Kono to be a positive and welcome addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.