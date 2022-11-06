You know when I look at the coming election, I see two different directions.
One wants to continue their spending and the other would like to pull back a bit. One side is concerned with our high tax rate and would like to see it come down to help with the rising cost of living in Red Wing while the other has never even questioned their spending and our growing high taxes.
For me it's simple. I think the pet projects look great but at what cost really. I've never heard a council member question the high rate of taxes and say, "Ya know what, we have to look at this and find ways to get it down," but they all jump when it's time to spend a dollar.
I'm all for taxes but when you're rated No. 2 per capita, what are we doing that is so wrong to get us to that point.
So for me as one that is retired, it's simple. I think we need a new direction, and I don't think the folks in office that got us to No. 2 in tax per capita can get there. I guess I'm going with some new direction. I'm tired of the same old, so when you vote, it should be pretty simple. What direction do we think Red Wing should go?
I don't think one side is bad or good over another, not a bit. It's all about direction, making good choices and leadership to get to where we should be rather than where we are.
