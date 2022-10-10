Pam Altendorf has been volunteering countless hours for the citizens of our district for years now. She has served us well and fights for issues that concern the community on several levels – and won.
As a result of our cities being destroyed by rioters and criminals returning to the streets without consequence from our judicial system, crime rates are doubling, and our law enforcement needs the support of elected officials so they can do their jobs.
Pam is the only candidate who is committed to being tough on crime and supporting those who protect and serve us. Because of this, she has received the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Pam is a strong leader that voters and law enforcement can trust.
Pam’s opponent, Laurel Stinson, a Red Wing City Council member, voted “no confidence” against our former Red Wing police chief who spent his career protecting citizens. When asked why she voted to terminate him, she refused to answer.
I urge our community to help fight crime, and vote for Pam Altendorf for Minnesota House 20A.
