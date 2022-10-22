I had the privilege of serving with Dean Hove on the Red Wing City Council. Dean has been a conscientious council member, serving our city in a fiscally responsible manner, while giving every possible opportunity for citizens to express their ideas.
Dean never loses sight of the fact that the well-being of our residents is the City Council’s top concern.
I worked with many elected representatives, and the ones who were successful had these similarities:
They had a long-term perspective.
They had financial acumen.
They genuinely cared about the people they served.
They listened and built consensus.
They were ethical leaders.
Dean Hove has each of these qualities.
Dean saved our riverfront from development and worked to see much of our citizen’s vision for the riverfront come true. Downtown has been transformed and Old West Main is now revitalized and poised for growth.
Our second fire station is saving lives. Response times sometimes exceeded 20 minutes before its completion. These are major accomplishments that took vision, hard work and the ability to bring people together.
There will be two new members filling open seats in January. Each new member has a great deal to learn about how our city runs. Dean was an invaluable resource for me as a new council member.
We have been fortunate to have the services of Dean Hove. Please re-elect Dean to give him the opportunity to help all of us in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.