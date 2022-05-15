A huge thank you to Rep. Barb Haley for her leadership and determination to fix the pandemic unemployment insurance trust fund deficit. A $2.7 billion hole in the unemployment insurance fund was created by the pandemic due to forced closures and COVID-related layoffs.
The enactment of this bill will retroactively hold employers harmless for major payroll tax increases – which were of no fault of their own. We are grateful to the Legislature for passing, and the governor for signing this bill, but it would not have been possible without Rep. Haley. She truly understands the challenges faced by businesses in our community, and is committed to economic recovery and moving our region forward.
