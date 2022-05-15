Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. For the Cottonwood River...including Springfield, New Ulm...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sauk River...including St. Cloud...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Mississippi River...including Royalton 4NW, St. Cloud, Hwy 169 at Champlin, Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk, Fridley abv 37th Ave NE, St. Paul, Hastings L/D 2, Red Wing L/D 3, Red Wing...Minor flooding is forecast. For the REDWOOD RIVER...including Redwood Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Monday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect eastern portions of Hastings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow and continue rising to 16.3 feet next Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010. &&