Thank you to the Red Wing City Council and mayor for healthy discussion around public art investment policies and for their support of a Percent for Art program in Red Wing.
With participation from local artists, educators, developers, residents and city staff, including 127 online and 430 in-person survey respondents, the Red Wing Arts and Culture Commission has developed a five-year arts and culture action plan, called Incubate, that will be presented at the Dec. 12 council meeting.
A Percent for Art in public spaces program in Red Wing brings resources to priorities identified by community members in the five-year action plan. According to the nonpartisan Americans for the Arts, Percent for Art yields a significant return on investment through growing economic vitality, securing matching funds or increased consumer spending that generates tax revenues.
Art is core to the business growth of changing rural places. It is important we join Northfield, Grand Rapids and River Falls – similarly sized economically vibrant communities – in establishing a Percent for Art as part of Red Wing’s overall development strategy.
By investing 1% of the above ground portion of large municipal construction plans into public art projects reflective of Red Wing’s culture, the city will leverage current efforts by non-profits, artists and foundations to nurture downtown, the riverfront and our neighborhoods.
Percent for Art innovates on the city’s legacy of arts leadership demonstrated by the Sheldon Theatre and in-kind support of the Metal Art Banners and downtown Art Walk.
Together, the five-year Incubate plan and Percent for Art bring transparency and parameters around public art investment by moving away from ad hoc decision making. By integrating clear processes and budgeting for the work of new projects, maintenance, in-kind support, and donations accepted by the city, we’ll build a streamlined approach that is consistently implemented throughout Red Wing. This creates opportunity for public input and thoughtful stewardship as we work together to share the stories and images that make Red Wing unique.
On behalf of my fellow commission officers Brian Peterson and Emily Guida Foos, thanks again to the mayor and City Council for their support and consideration of a long-term vision for public art investment.
