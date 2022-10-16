We are writing to endorse Chad Kono for the member at large on the Red Wing City Council.
As former mayors of Red Wing, we want to see candidates elected to the City Council who exhibit leadership qualities which will help guide City Council deliberations with an open mind and respect differing views.
We want city leaders who look forward and not backward, leaders who will look for opportunities to invest in our community’s future, and who will continue to strive to make it attractive to visitors and to those of us who make Red Wing our home.
We are thankful for city leaders who had the vision and foresight to invest in our riverfront when they appropriated funds for Levee Park to accommodate the many riverboats that have come calling, this highlights our unique river town legacy. We need investments in city facilities like the Sheldon Theatre where not only are we entertained, but so are the visitors who come for a show and spend money to support our local businesses.
We want city leaders who recognize the need to make investments wisely so that our community is affordable to all, especially for the workforce our businesses, industries and institutions need to serve us and our visitors. We need to support that workforce through other community partners who provide child care, education and training.
The city needs to provide a professional public safety system – police, fire and ambulance – which is the foundation of community development.
We believe that Chad Kono has the leadership qualities needed to advance Red Wing’s many attributes making it one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. We believe he will be fiscally prudent when considering investments to enhance those attributes.
We have come to know him through a variety of community associations and believe he has the demeanor and personality to help lead this community to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. We urge your vote for Chad Kono on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.