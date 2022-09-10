I was a “C” student. It was by choice. I didn’t study, and I was good at multiple choice. I was doomed to live a “C” life. But wait. I know now I had many public school teachers who believed in me.
One teacher saw that I liked to read science fiction. Perhaps that is why I daydreamed about things that didn’t quite exist. Anyway, she got me hooked on books written by muckrakers from around the first of the last century.
Of course, U.S. President (the first) Roosevelt of that time actually manipulated the press by having a cabinet position for his press secretary. Sound familiar?
I read books by Jack London. I read books titled “The shame of Minneapolis” and “The History of Standard Oil.” I learned of corruption, racism and greed by the powerful.
My favorite author was John Steinbeck. I read every one of his books in the 11th grade. I bought a few in paperback, but most I checked out of the high school library. Reading Steinbeck, I learned about honor and sometimes the lack of it.
Because of their freedom of thought, public school teachers taught me my freedom to think.
I left my grade “C” life long ago because of public school teachers. Today, I am able to live a “B+” life. I can think. And I thank them.
The books and the authors I mentioned and unmentioned that changed my life would be outlawed by many of the right-wing extremists running for school boards today.
Please do your homework when you vote for school board members.
Recently I re-read “1984.” Author George Orwell cautions us about a dreadful future society. Well, we are warned. It starts in the schools.
