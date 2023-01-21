Sue Betcher is a good person.
Sue is running for county commissioner and deserves your vote.
Why does she deserve your vote?
I’ve known Sue and her family for almost 30 years as our neighbor. We both served on the Wacouta Township Planning Commission. That’s where I saw how she worked as board supervisor, very thoughtful when she would make decisions. Sue takes her time to make sure that she has all the information before making a decision.
Sue grew up in a household where her dad owned a small business and understands how high taxes affect the family’s budget and is very concerned that high taxes hurt families.
In all the years that I have known Sue I’ve never seen her get worked up or yell when politics were discussed.
We don’t agree on some issues but we can talk civilly and friendly.
Sue is not only qualified, considerate, fair and just a nice person that deserves your vote.
You can vote now at the Government Center for Sue Betcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.