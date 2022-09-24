Gone are the days of patient-focused care. Our health care system is ailing. We need to find a cure, rather than cover our failed system with a Band-Aid. Today’s health care is about profits, not people.
As our country moved from putting patients first, health insurance companies have moved doctors and health care delivery to a production model of health care.
I have been a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner for 42 years. I have seen firsthand how our system does not work.
All of the “Band-Aids” meant to improve our health care in this country and this state, including HMOs, PPOs, choice plans, select plans and Obama Care are all but a mirror, which projects an illusion of health care when in fact these are means by which to control our freedom of choice when it comes to our health care.
In rural Minnesota, the annual premiums and deductibles for a rural family can reach $25,000 to $45,000 per year. Family farms and small businesses cannot afford these outrageous health care costs.
Nearly 72% of farmers or a family member must have a second job to pay for health care.
So what can we do to cure this problem? I believe the Health Care for All plan is a good beginning and perhaps the solution to this problem in Minnesota. This is a single, statewide “trust fund” health care administered plan that would cover all Minnesotans for all their medical needs.
Minnesota House of Representatives 20A candidate Roger Kittelson has been an advocate for better health care, pushing for a plan to help everyone, not just the top 5% or the lower 5%. He believes in taking profits out of the health care insurance industry and putting choice back in the hands of the consumers.
We all have a right to health and good care that is affordable. You can trust that Roger will listen and advocate for all of us.
Vote for change Nov. 8. Vote for Roger Kittelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.