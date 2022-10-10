I was surprised by the comments of four candidates for City Council suggesting that they did not understand the concept of systemic racism, or if they did, chose to deny it. Why? Acknowledging the possible existence of the institutional, more hidden side of discrimination is not a stain on a community; rather, failing to do so clearly is. And we cannot act to correct what we will not even examine.
To review institutional policies and practices under the lens of systemic racism is not a political act. Deciding what to do with what we find might carry policy and practice ramifications and these could lean toward more progressive or conservation solutions. Here political perspectives might favor different remedies. But that is after, not before, the process of careful assessment and review.
Any institutional structure in any community, be it policing, employment and hiring practices, housing or educational and health care operations, can carry implicit traces of racism. Red Wing, even with our current affirming relationship with the Prairie Island Dakota community, is not automatically and by default clear of historically based discriminatory practices. Yet before we can engage political arguments about what isn’t there, we need to agree to look!
