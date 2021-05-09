Wake up everybody! That’s what Red Wing Service Clubs are starting to do after missing most of their fund-raising opportunities last year.
Service Clubs are groups that match volunteer help with real community needs. These “do-gooders” show up, for example, when there is a house fire or when kids need eye glasses. Often, they provide scholarships or exchange student opportunities. Flower baskets, Pottery Pond, and giant eyeglasses are only a few of their visible improvements around town.
It turns out that volunteers “feel more socially connected, thus warding off loneliness and depression.” Sounds to me like the perfect antidote for post-COVID hibernation.
Red Wing is blessed with active service clubs like Lions, Rotary, and Kiwanis. Each club provides a unique opportunity to pitch in and do something positive. Please think about joining.
Of course, service clubs aren’t for everybody; but, everybody can help out. Please buy some Red Wing Lions’ “Ribs without Bibs” (see page 3A). In case you didn’t know, the ribs are sold by the case. In case you didn’t remember, “Don’t feed the lions, let the Lions feed you!”
Thanks for helping,
Ev Smith
Red Wing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.