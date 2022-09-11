It is once again time to display your priorities by the use of lawn signs. Those who favored Jesse Johnson in the primary election have an opportunity to show their support for women’s health rights by displaying a yard sign for the only pro-choice candidate in the race for Minnesota House District 20A – Laurel Stinson.
Laurel Stinson is a woman of faith and conviction who trusts individual women, not government, to make reproductive health choices for themselves.
Show support for Laurel Stinson, and you will be displaying support for the health care rights of all women and girls in Minnesota.
