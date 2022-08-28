Red Wing can do better.
We live in Welch, inside the Red Wing School District boundaries, but due to work and family preferences, chose to open enroll our kids into Hastings schools
Last fall, a slate of three extreme candidates won the election and were seated on the Hastings School Board. While their campaign slogan of “Kids Over Politics” sounded great, the reality of the election has been disastrous.
Their intentions and actions have shown to be far from supporting the students and staff and working together to make the district strong, productive, and effective for all learners.
Rather, they have caused chaos and disruption, threatened the existing teachers’ contract, accused the superintendent of baseless illegal policy actions, submitted endless FOIA requests, tried to ban books at the school book fair, and ultimately required a censure, a resignation and now a lawsuit by one of the new members.
Sadly, we’re only eight months into their four-year terms.
Their political agenda and antics have come at a cost to our school district. In addition to the distraction to the real work of the school board, they have wasted countless hours of administration time and cost the taxpayers an exorbitant amount of money in legal fees.
Red Wing voters, please do your research on School Board candidates. Vote for the ones who are truly going to put “kids first.” Strong public schools build a strong community. Our kids are depending on us. Let’s not let them down.
