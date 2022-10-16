I laughed out loud at the recent column from Mike Wilson. It is another example of the politician who created the problem offering to solve it.
Wilson wants us to look for candidates with integrity who are willing to work together. Wilson should resign and give voters the chance to put someone like that back in the mayor’s office.
Wilson seems to “stretch the truth” to suit the moment. Wilson’s assertion that we had millions of dollars in reserve, “enough to run our city for an entire year if no one paid a dime in taxes” (11-30-21) was an attempt to deceive the people into thinking Red Wing had a huge surplus available to spend.
In fact, 60% of it was the amount always maintained, since the city only receives revenue twice yearly, and some was slated to pay bills. For the first time ever, Red Wing has a mayor we can’t believe.
Wilson’s authoritarian style has clashed with the cooperative council we elected him to work with. Mike seems to be hoping we will not notice that it was he who has refused to work with them. Notice that Wilson is telling us what we need in his column instead of asking us what we want.
Wilson says he wants leaders who will make the tough decisions, yet he supported those who wanted the status quo instead of the change at the police department that has given us our peaceful town back.
Wilson’s idea of leadership seems to be forcing residents in a historic Fourth Street neighborhood to endure 110 housing units on two blocks designed for 12.
The current city council has the traits Wilson says he wants: Integrity, careful budget decisions, and the willingness to make hard choices for the good of the people.
We can avoid the autocratic rule Wilson seeks by not electing the bloc of council candidates running together. The very idea of saying “elect our whole group” goes against the grain of democracy.
The last thing we need is more people in public office who don’t know the difference between “leader" and "dictator."
