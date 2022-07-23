Republican voters in House District 20A are being targeted by the special interest and lobbyists from St. Paul. House candidate Jesse Johnson is backed by a big money PAC from St. Paul called Pro Jobs Majority.
This political action committee is trying to deceive voters into supporting “their candidate” Jesse Johnson by spending thousands of dollars in mailings. Who do you think Jesse will represent if he were elected, the special interests that paid the way for him to St. Paul or the voters? Republicans do your research and follow the money.
The House Republican Campaign Committee (led by Kurt Daudt, lobbyist for Stateside Associates) is also paying staff to door knock our communities on behalf of Johnson. Another example of St. Paul trying to influence our elections in rural Minnesota.
Republicans need to vote in the Aug. 9 primary election. Pam Altendorf has not taken any PAC money and her volunteers are not paid staff. Pam is “the people’s candidate”, and not beholden to the special interests from St. Paul. Vote Altendorf and send a strong message to St. Paul to stop meddling in our elections.
