I would appreciate if our local representatives would quit using the word socialism until they publicly defined what they mean by it, and in a way that would be acceptable to social studies teachers in the districts they serve.
In recent writings, it sounds like the name of a new venereal disease opponents are trying to inflict upon fellow Minnesotans.
