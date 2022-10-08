We salute those who cleaned up trash along the riverbank. Unfortunately, this is only a small dent in a big problem.
Our township roads are dumping sites for furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics, tires and other trash. This spring sentence-to-serve crews picked up several loads of trash along our township roads. Proper disposal of this trash cost the residents of Featherstone Township hundreds of dollars.
In addition road maintenance costs were increased, public safety was endangered when trash was dumped on the road surface, and the environment was endangered with potentially hazardous materials.
This problem is not unique to our township, as other townships have similar problems.
Somehow the attitude of some people has to change so they do not feel that if no one is watching they can dump their trash anywhere.
Our township roads, like our rivers, are for the public to use and enjoy, not for some to spoil with their garbage.
