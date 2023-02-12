Being relatively new to Red Wing, I didn't know what to expect in the winter. Since I tend to walk everywhere I was surprised at the icy conditions that the main streets sidewalks offered. This needs to be more of a priority for the city.
After witnessing some elderly accidents and even doing my best Jerry Lewis imitation down to Main Street a few times, I decided to opt for my vehicle from then on.
The city should encourage walking or biking in the area to ease congestion at least, not to mention the cut in pollution and health benefits.
The other towns I have lived in put work into this initiative and didn't have the constant slope Red Wing has to make things worse.
I realize the city cannot clear all the streets but should be able to find some time to salt or sand the higher traffic areas.
I do really love this town, and I think our city can do a little better on the sidewalks so people can experience our town up close and safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.