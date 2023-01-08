The most important decisions affecting the everyday lives of Goodhue County residents are made at the local level. The county board is responsible for making sure county roads and bridges are repaired and plowed, ensuring that broadband is available in rural areas, as well as allocating funds so the well-being, safety and health of all citizens, from newborns to the elderly, is maintained.
The job requires a commitment of time and energy, the ability to problem solve and listen and a lot of humility, as it would be impossible to have the required knowledge on each issue that arises.
We believe that Susan Betcher has the skills as well as the temperament to be the District 5 Goodhue County commissioner. She has experience having served on the Wacouta Township Board for six years and as the chair for four of those years. She knows the community, having lived here all of her life. She is doing the work right now, having been chosen by Commissioner Paul Drotos to fill in for him during his illness.
We believe that Susan Betcher is willing to listen and to make fiscally sound responsible decisions to ensure that Goodhue County remains a wonderful place to live, work, play and grow old for now and in the future.
We plan to vote for Susan Betcher on Feb. 14, and ask you to consider casting a vote for her too.
