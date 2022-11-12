So now I want to see our City Council people respect each other, the mayor and the citizens that make the town of Red Wing. I want to see the mayor respected as his position and in a respectful office in the City Hall where a mayor should be, and I don't want to see any more “if you don't agree with us you’re off the committee” or “if you won't let us run your police department you’re fired.”
I want to see how this will affect the daily lives of the people of Red Wing and somehow get these taxes down from No. 2 per capita for the people of Red Wing, and I want the City Council to abide by the rules of the Red Wing Charter.
I'll vote in a new council every election cycle until there is a council that recognizes that they are servants of the people and not the other way around.
