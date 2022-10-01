I find it mind-bogglingly stupid that the group running together for City Council wants to hurt citizens and ruin our economy with the draconian slashing of services they have planned.
At a recent candidate debate, they all decried their tax bills. They all have expensive homes, some have more than one. They want to cut taxes for themselves, but they never mention how they would help average people.
Instead, they will close parks and end essential services like the fire department and ambulance service – and that’s just what we know about.
Ron Goggin asserted that his house taxes have gone up 28% without mentioning the overwhelming majority came through increased home value, (his house was worth $141,000 in 2016, it is now worth $250,000) – a pretty good deal for Ron since his home value nearly doubled.
Janie Farrer (her home is worth $560,000) also used a deceptive number in her assertions about taxes. Citizens only pay about 27% of the total city tax bill she declared is too high. The other 63% is paid by business because we have a growing economy.
The insert in last month’s water bill shows that Red Wing pays the lowest taxes of any community in Goodhue County.
Ted Seifert ($270,000 home) proclaimed he never voted for a tax increase while on the county board, but $24 million in debt piled up during those years that forced the board to implement a local sales tax his first year out of office because their debt limit had been reached.
Taxpayers are still paying those loans at 8% to 12% interest. Siefert thinks the city can save money with less equipment, which is hypocritical from the guy who wasted county taxpayer’s money on a rarely used armored vehicle that looks like it belongs on a battlefield.
Ward 3 candidate Jason Snyder ($228,000 home) was unprepared and just echoed the rest of the group’s answers.
Red Wing has been shepherded to a sound economy by smart leaders who listen and care about us. Why on earth would we change to this group of self-serving elitists?
