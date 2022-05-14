So Sen. Goggin believes that Senate Republicans have fully funded K-9 schools over several consecutive passed budget bills, according to a Republican Eagle May 7-8 story.
I’m sure virtually every school district in the state would disagree with this. Just recently the Red Wing School Board voted to cut $1.2 million which includes cutting six K-5 teachers, saving $510,000 and three general education assistants, saving $90,000.
Fully funded? Not even close and there has been a serious lack of funding for schools in Minnesota for years, and this has certainly been no secret.
Sen. Goggin and Senate Republicans also believe that only about half of third graders read at that level and that teachers are to blame. And this is based upon what?
Too bad you didn’t take the time to speak with our teachers to find out firsthand what all the issues are and what some solutions could be.
Easier to just point fingers I guess and hope others will blindly follow.
Teaching is a tough profession, especially nowadays. Teachers should be respected, listened to and involved in any conversations where changes are being proposed, especially by politicians who seem to believe they know more than they do.
Good thing Sen. Goggin is leaving office because he surely cares more about continuing to spew Republican rhetoric than doing the actual work to find the truth. We deserve better.
