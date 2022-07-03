Some years ago I was honored to serve three terms on the Red Wing School Board. Public service in an elective position was a bucket list item for me, and it turned out to be challenging and rewarding.
One of the things I learned early on was that a school district includes several constituencies with varying stakes in the process. The more we could listen to each of them thoughtfully, the better decisions we could make. These constituencies include:
Students. All decisions eventually affect students. They deserve the opportunity to provide their perspective.
Professional teaching staff. Teachers tell me that they get frustrated when blowhards in St. Paul think they know more than teachers about how to educate their children. These are highly educated and experienced professionals. They should be frustrated.
Support Staff. Nothing gets done without maintenance, cleaning, cooking, etc. Administration. The superintendent and the principals and their staff will be charged with implementing all decisions. It makes sense to listen to their ideas in order to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible.
Parents. Parents advocate for their children, as well they should. Our district does its best, within cost and legal parameters, to accommodate all student needs. Parents bring a perspective to issues different from all others.
Taxpayers and general public. A large majority of district taxpayers have no children or other relatives currently in school. The School Board needs to keep the public informed about what is happening in the schools, especially with regard to how their tax dollars are spent. Referendums cannot pass without a significant number of these folks voting “Yes.”
This seems to be a daunting task, but it’s really just reaching out and listening. Better decisions and more public support of those decisions can be the result. Best of luck to those running for School Board in the upcoming elections. You are embarking on an incredible journey that can have a meaningful impact on our students and our community.
