Every election cycle, there are always candidates who run positive campaigns and candidates who don’t. We are so glad Sheriff Marty Kelly is running on his qualifications and accomplishments and not using the election as an opportunity to tear people down.
We’re also impressed by the remarkable things he and his staff have done to strengthen relationships between the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout the whole county.
He keeps his word and does what’s in the best interest of all citizens. That is integrity, and that is the foundation of a true leader. We in Goodhue County are lucky to have him as our sheriff. Thank you Sheriff Kelly. You have our vote.
