There were times during the last three years when it seemed like the bad news wouldn't stop. COVID-19 made its way to our area of the world; people were getting sick and then dying. The shutdown forced us all to change the way we did things, particularly the delivery of government services, education and business.
The civil unrest created unease and questions, followed by rising inflation and more rounds of illness. Like others, our local government was forced to figure out on the fly how to respond.
Fortunately, Red Wing had Becky Norton leading our City Council during this difficult time. Becky's calm demeanor, willingness to listen and hear other perspectives, and ability to give clear direction to staff have served us extremely well. She is not interested in scoring points, pointing fingers or creating division.
She has worked cooperatively with the entire council, overseeing a responsible budget that has the built-in flexibility to deal with future emergencies and fostering policies that allow our city to respond to climate change.
Becky doesn't ask others how she should vote – she makes up her own mind. She is an independent thinker who is willing to hear all voices, who respectfully listens and then acts. That's the kind of leader we need.
Vote Becky Norton; she is the right leader for this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.