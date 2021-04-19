I have written my fair share of unprejudiced letters to leaders honored with the power to make changes. I think a letter is a good form of communication. The socially responsive stamp, the opening, the unfolding, the brief initial review, the signature and address verification are better than any email.
Hopefully, the “leader” would consider the thought behind the letter. Letters are respectful. Politicians tend to put letters in their briefcases and take them out when they are looking for something to do at work.
If you notice, most politicians respond publicly by saying, “Give me a cal.” They don’t like to put anything in their own written words … just the off-the-shelf party guaranteed diatribe.
Law enforcement leaders, including prosecutors, don’t respond to letters unless they are also sent to their overseers. Prosecutors know they need street law enforcement no matter whatever the form of respect used. Education leaders usually give my letter to a subordinate in the curriculum department for a response, if any. Please note, I am not looking for a personal response so much as change.
My goal in writing letters is two-fold. First, I want leaders to work on citizen respect. Second (and probably as a result their promoting respect) would be encouraging the closing of the citizen “divide.”
If you are troubled by the Second Amendment, it shouldn’t mean you don’t respect each other for his/her constitutional belief. If you don’t support the philosophies of “Black Lives Matter” it shouldn’t mean you can riot dangerously against them. If you are supportive of restricting voting rights, respect the person who isn’t. If you believe our past president won his second term, write a letter to the editor. Don’t let your position fester just because someone disagrees with you. It just deepens the divide.
Understanding a person’s position doesn’t mean you accept it. Respecting a person’s position doesn’t mean you accept it. It just means you understand. Until we start respecting each other; the divide among us will deepen.
Bruce Yernberg
Red Wing
