What Is “Critical Race Theory?”
CRT emerged in the 1970s and 1980s when law professors explored how race and racism have shaped American law and society. It became a study of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its many unfulfilled goals decades later.
CRT does not vilify white people and is not a study on placing blame. It does educate us how racism has been woven into our laws and regulations. It should teach us to understand how racial disparities endure despite laws to discourage them.
Pam Altendorf, running for Minnesota House 20A, and Steve Drazkowski, Minnesota Senate 20 candidate, find it necessary to make “CRT” a political issue.
Mr. Drazkowski states on his website that he will remove CRT from classrooms. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, CRT is not taught in any public school in Minnesota.
Social studies is currently under a normal 10-year review with revised standards to be released in the 26-27 school year. In a proposed draft, ethnic studies will likely be added.
Please read candidate Altendorf’s statement on her website. She believes that CRT seeks to divide children and adults based on the color of one’s skin.
We agree that racism is an individual “heart” issue but to say that it is not collective or systemic is hard to believe.
After the murder of George Floyd, the Trump administration sent a memo to federal agencies to cease any training on “critical race theory.” Far right-wing politicians followed his lead to stop teaching equity and diversity in our schools.
American history, painted with a huge “white” brush, has been taught in our schools for decades. Our wish is to be represented by individuals that are open to change, have a vision, purpose and willing to include all races and cultures.
On Nov. 8, be part of history and vote for Minnesota independent candidate for Minnesota House 20A, Roger Kittelson. He will listen, has the experience in education, business and common sense to be a great representative.
A candidate who will represent you and not a political party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.