Feeling a little fuzzy about the approaching primary, special, and regular elections? Do you know who’s squaring off to run in the general election? Who will fill the vacant seat on City Council? Do you even wonder which state and county districts you live in?
I feel as if I’m pulling my head out of the sand after the pandemic precautions, and then trying to follow the redistricting process.
I need a reintroduction to voting procedures after the previous election. Most of all, I need to read up on the candidates who are running in this primary.
Fortunately, I’ll have a chance to meet and talk with them, ask my questions of them, and get a feeling for where they stand. This is all thanks to the League of Women Voters Red Wing who are sponsoring a Meet Your 2003 City Council Candidates
on July 21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Red Wing Public Library, Foot Room.
And if you’re feeling unsure about where you live now (district and precinct), you’ll be able to meet with league members who can set you straight on that issue as well.
I won’t let my present fuzziness deter me from finding out all I can about the candidates who want to represent me. This is my responsibility as a citizen.
I found my information on this event on the city website, and on the league website and Facebook. I’ll be looking forward as well to the popular candidate forums planned for September.
