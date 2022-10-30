Vicki Jo Lambert is the only candidate to realistically represent Ward 4 on the City Council. She has energy, intelligence and a deep understanding of people and their needs. She is a great listener.
Yes, she is new to running for public office, but that brings us a new, refreshing and down to earth outlook. She is a person who has been out and meeting and listening to the people of Ward 4, not simply putting pricey fliers in doors stating what has been done in the past.
I believe that if a person is going to serve on the City Council, she must reflect what people in this city have told her, and not simply run for the sake of running. Vote and grow with Vicki Jo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.