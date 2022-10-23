I wanted to share a copy of the email I received from Sheriff Kelly earlier this year. It was sent to all staff upon learning that a couple of his employees decided to run for his position. This is absolutely reflective of his leadership style, his respect for employees and the tone he communicates in.
"First of all, thank you. My time here as sheriff has been an amazing experience to date. I realize that does not happen by chance. Our law enforcement team in Goodhue County is exceptional. I was given the opportunity to lead you, and it is both an honor and humbling at the same time. The humbling side keeps reminding me to never take my position for granted. For that reason, I want to openly discuss the upcoming election.
“As you know, Josh Hanson and Josh Stehr from our office have filed to run for sheriff along with myself. Josh Hanson and I have spoken, and I want to assure all of you that I welcome the decision for anyone to run, and I look forward to the election process. It is extremely important to me that each one of you understands that this is simply the process that we enjoy as a democratic society. It does not make us adversaries or enemies because we may support someone else or their ideals.
“As an office, we are constantly measured by the public and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to show leadership. I would ask that each of you show that leadership in the form of respect and trust in your fellow law enforcement family members. Let us have the conversations, questions, debates and sharing of ideas that come with an election, without the negative remarks or comments. I am positive that we can be a wonderful example in a world that sometimes forgets this basic principle. Thank you for all you do for our office and for the citizens of Goodhue County. In service, Marty"
I am proud to vote for Sheriff Marty Kelly.
