I respond to a letter (10/29/22) that points to a rise in crime statewide. The fact that incumbents Dean Hove and Becky Norton have reduced crime in Red Wing at a time when crime is rising statewide is an extraordinary accomplishment and a very good reason to keep them on the job.
As I recall, there was fear of violent citizen unrest in Red Wing back in 2020 and early 21; fear that disappeared once the new police procedures were implemented.
Just look around town. People are smiling again. We have our supportive, peaceful town back.
If you are voting against crime this year, you want the candidates who have a track record of crime reduction, Dean Hove and Becky Norton.
