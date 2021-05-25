Over the past year, during our pandemic, I have seen those involved with or concerned about local governance in Red Wing often embedding themselves with beliefs about others’ allegedly negative behavior instead of embracing what can be impactfully accomplished together as “one voice” for the people.
The ongoing attacks by those interested in or involved with local governmental practices is a disservice to the image of Red Wing. Residents, please remember that under our democracy the core responsibility of the people, by the people, and for the people is to serve with integrity — not displaying egoic gestures of whose personality is better than another to serve. Instead, look beyond the petty squabbles of human behavior, and honor the root principle of those sincerely willing to serve the public good. Endeavors to diminish others diminishes all.
