Regarding the effort to recall Red Wing City Council members, I believe the council members should be commended, not recalled.
We elect our city council members to make decisions for the benefit of the community as a whole. We don’t have all the facts regarding the firing of police chief Roger Pohlman because it is a personnel issue, but if we did, perhaps we would see they did the right thing. We have to trust them on this.
In the absence of any real wrongdoing, it is an abuse of the system to work to recall council members just because a small group doesn’t like a decision they made.
The city’s Advisory Team Policy And Practices Project is intended to look at inequities and racial bias that may exist in the city’s departments and operations. Clearly, in the wake of recent events, these are sensitive issues that need to be addressed in communities everywhere and Red Wing is no exception.
City Council members have shown a great deal of leadership and courage in trying to get out ahead of this important issue, and changes that need to be made. Thank you, City Council members, for working to make Red Wing a better and more equitable community.
Kevin Wentworth
Red Wing
