It remains clear that our City Council took well thought-out steps in appointing a Policy and Project Advisory Team. We sadly watch the metro and Minnesota struggle with another unnecessary death of a Black man at the hands of police. The council’s proactive steps with a citizen advisory group may help our community from facing a tragedy like this.
Citizens who are pushing back at our council seem to have become active once the Advisory Team was appointed. There seems to be much concern about not changing Red Wing as people remember their early years here. Those experiences and memories are not everyone’s and they certainly don’t reflect much of what is happening today.
I look forward to hearing recommendations from the Advisory Team’s study about how we can really make our community welcoming and safe for ALL citizens. To learn the facts about the work of the Advisory Team please visit the city's website. The council has shown real leadership on challenging issues. This is why a majority of citizens elected them.
Linda Thielbar
Red Wing
