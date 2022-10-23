I am writing in support of Pam Altendorf for Minnesota 20A House seat this November.
I have known Pam for many years, and I am confident she will represent our District 20A with all her energy and be a strong voice for rural and small-town America values that serve all the people fairly with realistic bounds of what government is there to do.
Pam has worked hard to build her own business, and you can be sure she will use the same effort and determination to work for the people of Minnesota. Pam will not bow down to pressure of the “establishment” and will stand up for common sense Minnesota.
