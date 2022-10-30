This year’s election on Nov. 8 has one contested race for judge. Matthew Hanson is running against Charles Webber for District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District.The First Judicial District includes the following counties: Goodhue, Dakota, Scott, Carver, Sibley, LeSueur and McLeod.This is a rare opportunity to have a voice in voting for who we elect for our judge. The elected judge will serve us for four years.
Matthew Hanson will be a judge who will uphold justice, be impartial, and support equality under the law for all people. Hanson is running for judge to educate everyone regarding the importance of keeping the people’s right to vote for judges.
Judge candidate Matthew Hanson is a fifth generation Minnesotan who was born and raised, and currently resides in Scott County.He is a graduate of William Mitchell Law School in St. Paul.He passed the bar exam on his first try. Matthew Hanson has experience working on lawsuits and working as an attorney for a wealth management and trust company.
Judge candidate Matthew Hanson will be an originalist judge (a person who will apply the law as it was written).Hanson plans to stay within the legislative sentencing guidelines. He will uphold the laws of Minnesota to protect our safety and freedoms. Matthew Hanson will limit himself to two terms, and support election integrity as well as the Minnesota Constitution.
Matthew Hanson has stepped forward to challenge Charles Webber, our current judge, who was appointed by Gov. Walz.Webber went to law school in Chicago and was not born and raised in Minnesota.
There are 106 judicial elections this November but only one opportunity to vote between two judicial candidates in the entire state.Voting for a judicial candidate is a privilege and responsibility that should not be taken lightly or ignored. It is important to keep our right to vote for judges.
I hope you will do a little research regarding Matthew Hanson. Hanson is a great choice for all of us. Please join me with supporting and voting for Matthew Hanson.
