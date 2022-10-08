I have some questions for politicians for local, state and federal office who claim the Christian mantle:
How will you resolve disputes that inevitably arise? Christian religion doesn’t have a very good track record on that.
What kind of a Christian nation, state, community, school are you proposing? Evangelical? Mainstream Protestant? Roman Catholic? Where does the pope fit into all this?
There are 200-plus Christian denominations in this country, not one Christianity, but many. Which one are you?
Will women be arrested for not dressing as you dictate, or making choices for themselves and their loved ones that you do not approve?
Do you have a plan or is this a way to exercise your egos and get worked up in reactionary fits? If you do have a plan, why, in the name of God, do you not divulge it?
Please tell us your political platform is built on more than internet hoaxes if you want us to take you seriously.
Will you ban reading of the Gospels, or simply ignore their essential messages as you have in the past?
Why must government in the name of God always be so cruel, demeaning and dishonest?
Some of us liberal heathens have read the Bible too. We see your erratic inconsistencies and self-selected, emotion-grabbing bromides. Many of us are believers, even if we don’t believe the exact way you insist on.
So is this religious politics really about God or is it about your desire to control other people by stoking people’s fears for your own benefit?
Your message seems reliant on confusion, lies, corruption, emotion, even violence, and a blind eye to criminality.
Your antics threaten democracy or try to. Perhaps even more destructively, they hurt Christianity.
Sincere, well-meaning, if fearful, believers are the real victims of your shenanigans.
Your inconsistency as preachers is topped only by your incompetence as practitioners.
Building mansions, kidnapping migrants, rioting against democracy, denying factual reality, undermining public health? That is very odd religion.
So please forgive me if I vote for someone else.
