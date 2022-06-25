Standing up for public education is an honorable and challenging pursuit. As we approach filing dates for three school board openings, I would like to share why I first ran and a few things I learned during my service on the school board.
I ran to be a community helper. No personal agenda, no political agenda, no religious agenda. I wanted to move my community forward by supporting our kids.
Put students first. Serving all children is the mission of public education. We strive to meet each child where they are at. It’s what we want for our own children and grandchildren. It should be what every child receives here in Red Wing.
Be prepared to be a lifelong learner. Learn the role of a school board member. Take the training. It will make you a better board member. By definition, you are part of a team – with your fellow board members and with the superintendent.
Practice oversight, not management. Be a bridge between the community and the school district. Remember it’s a two-way street. There’s usually a larger, more complex context around decisions than most people realize.
Act with integrity. Model professionalism for the district and the community. Respectful, civil leadership is the only way to keep the focus on what’s best for kids.
Please remember these basics as you go cast your vote or think about running for office.
Doing our best for our kids means being fair, responsible, and honest adults in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.