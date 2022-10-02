Public safety is a key election issue for the Red Wing electorate and City Council candidates. This issue arose with the unwarranted firing of Chief Roger Pohlman Feb. 19, 2021.
Claiming privacy protection of a former employee the council refused to provide just cause for this dismissal to us.
Yet, they forwarded Chief Pohlman’s termination letter to the Minneapolis Star Tribune (2/21/21). This was an act of blatant character assassination intent on destroying Pohlman’s career.
Becky Norton states “her issue was not with the police but with Pohlman’s leadership.” Evan Brown claimed “this has been an issue for five years” and alluded that Pohlman was not supportive of racial equity.
This atmosphere of malice at City Hall was on display in that article, and as a result, six officers left RWPD with those slots remaining empty for a year. That’s a public safety failure.
In 2018 and in 2019, there were two tragic shootings where both victims and assailants were black. In each case our police force and surrounding agencies apprehended both men quickly and without incident. This occurred under Pohlman’s direct leadership.
That same year Dean Hove accused Pohlman of a privileged information violation and initiated an $8,000 investigation with an outside legal firm. Roger’s responses were fully transparent answering questions directly and specifically. Hove’s deposition was rambling and vague with inconsistent recollections. Pohlman was exonerated.
On Sept. 4, 2021, a staged BLM protest formed outside Chief Pohlman’s home. First, there was no catalyst police event to incite this protest. Second, Dean Hove was present, I believe, to observe Roger reacting negatively providing basis for his firing. If so, it didn’t work.
The men and women of the RWPD deserve better public servants at City Hall. Their safety depends on it, not to mention that of ours.
