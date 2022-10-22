City Council candidate Ron Goggin seems incredulously out of touch with reality. When asked about systemic racism at a recent forum, Goggin replied: “If someone is a racist, I would tell them to knock it off.”
That is a 10-year-old’s answer.
Goggin thinks government is powerless to deal with fairness; I think anyone who believes that should not have power.
In a recent letter, he tried to “walk back” his earlier statement: “I would really like to see anything recreational cut out of the budget – gone” (City Council meeting, 08-22). I am skeptical. Goggin’s about-face likely has more to do with political “damage control” after citizen backlash than a change of heart.
Goggin’s candidate answers (Republican Eagle 10-15) are equally contradictory. Goggin says he wants strong public safety, but at the candidate forum, he agreed with Janie Farrer that eliminating the fire department was “on the table.”
Goggin seems to want “a general with no restrictions” at the police department, (which Red Wing would have had without intervention from elected officials accountable to voters). Imagine the U.S. military without civilian oversight. It is a recipe for a police state. Now imagine Red Wing without the changes at the police department that brought down crime.
Goggin alleges the City Council is taxing and spending, but the city has not asked for more money to run the government for five years, and they just eliminated three staff to keep the levy flat again – without cutting services. If Goggin picked up his house and moved it to any other city in Goodhue County, he would pay more.
Goggin says he will listen to residents, but I suspect it will only be those who share his extreme views.
Goggin is full of contradictions. He has criticized the current council’s use of grants to fund improvements, but on his website, he lists service on the Blandin Foundation Grant Committee.
I can only conclude that his answers are what he thinks voters want to hear. I would have preferred straight answers backed up by hard data, like we get from Dean Hove.
