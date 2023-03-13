Kudos to our City Council for recognizing and keeping the preemptive wisdom of our Statement of Intent.
"We gather today in this room as one people to discuss and attend to the matters of Red Wing. Together, as a government body and as community members, we agree to treat everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect. We will listen to all sides of an issue, encourage participation, support each other, act with honor and accountability and inspire pride in our community. This we commit as we open this meeting."
Rather than trying to figure out what to do when someone’s behavior veers “off course,” our Statement of Intent preemptively reminds and encourages all of us before we begin our meetings, to remember why we have gathered, and the Constitutional values and behaviors we all hold dear and agree are necessary for honest, transparent governance.
Recent news reports reveal the Minneapolis City Council is struggling with managing public behavior in their meetings. Likewise, Rochester recently decided to censure one of its council members for persistent disrespectful behavior.
Maybe they should follow Red Wing’s lead.
May we all never underestimate our ability to delude ourselves.
