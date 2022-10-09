Expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin means accepting $1 billion to $1.6 billion in the last budget from the federal government-money we sent in as federal taxes and which should be returned to us.
In May 2021, our Republican-led legislature rather than actually considering the beneficial advantages the money would bring to all Wisconsinites The Assembly gaveled in and gaveled out in 40 seconds and the state Senate in 10 seconds.
Other states that have accepted Medicaid expansion dollars have gained not only in health and well-being but in food security, housing security and child support. There are fewer crimes of economic despair and less medical debt going to collection agencies.
For some reason Warren Petryk doesn’t value these gains for us. Alison Page does.
That is why I am voting for her on Nov. 8. She started her career as a registered nurse and has worked in various health care areas, spending the past 13 years as CEO of Western Wisconsin Health.
Alison knows firsthand how to effectively spend money to improve the health, financial and physical wellbeing of people in Wisconsin. She’s practical and compassionate. She will be a voice for those of us in Wisconsin who want to be part of the discussion, not simply gaveled over.
