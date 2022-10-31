There are accusations going around about me. I do admit I am not a man of many words. I was given two ears and one mouth, which means I need to listen twice as much as I talk when speaking with my potential bosses, aka the citizens of Red Wing.
I did not struggle to answer questions at the League of Women Voters forum; my words were straightforward, to the point, and said with intent.
I think the people are through with the name-calling. I think the people are through with politicians talking out of both sides of their mouths. I think the people are through with politicians talking altogether.
The truth is that the answer to almost every question is the same – speak with the people and find out what they want. I can talk about my wants and desires until I'm blue in the face, but that's not the function of a public servant. A public servant provides the pathway or bridge for the public to express their priorities for living in a community and then makes those priorities a reality while following the law.
Rumors are spreading that I want to close Mississippi National and change the Fire Department. Not sure how that came about. I made it pretty clear how I feel about the fire department in the LWV forum. (Politics are politics I guess.) In all instances, my answer was the same.
"I personally have no interest in closing parks that are being used or changing the fire department. That being said, the people are at the top of the organizational chart, and the council answers to the people. What do you want to happen?"
My goal is that the council realizes who is in charge. And more importantly, for the people to realize that they, the people, are in charge. Yesterday I gathered two more pages of notes as I walked door to door. You set my priorities, not me.
Go to snyderforredwingcitycouncil.com to get a link to the League of Women Voters forum. Contact me with any questions. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.