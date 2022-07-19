I’m humbled to receive the public endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. MPPOA, who represents thousands of law enforcement officers throughout Minnesota.
Public safety has been my No. 1 issue going into this race. It is a basic fundamental responsibility of government to protect its citizens. When the Democratsfailed to do so on their watch, blue cities around the country descended into chaos.
With my degree in Law Enforcement and real world experience, I will be a champion for our 12,000 officers across the state – we must keep our families and loved ones safe.
I’m also honored and proud to receive the official endorsement from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. The Minnesota Chamber is on the frontlines everyday fighting for the interests of main street businesses in our district and have a long track record of pushing back against big government and job-killing mandates that would crush small businesses across Minnesota.
Main street and small business owners are the lifeblood of our communities. They employ our friends, family, and neighbors while providing the goods and services we need to thrive.
As your next state representative, I will never lose sight of this important fact and pledge to work on policies that will strengthen our local businesses.
I will always have a passion to serve, and a commitment to the safety of families and the prosperity of businesses of Minnesota House 20A. It is clear my overwhelming experience and qualifications to serve at your Representative in St. Paul is evident to these organizations who have chosen to endorse me over my opponent.
Vote for Jesse Johnson between now and Aug. 9 at your city hall or the county courthouse.
(1) comment
"Public safety has been my No. 1 issue going into this race. It is a basic fundamental responsibility of government to protect its citizens. When the Democrats failed to do so on their watch, blue cities around the country descended into chaos. " Really? If public safety is your #1 issue, why are you so opposed to any gun regulations whatsoever? It is Republicans, not Democrats who have descended into chaos. Democrats were not responsible for January 6 insurrection.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.