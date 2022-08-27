This letter is to endorse Roger Kittelson for the Minnesota House of Representatives for Minnesota House District 20A, which includes parts of Goodhue, Wabasha counties and Douglas Township in Dakota County.
My husband and I met Roger in 2014, when I needed to increase my physical space for my business in Zumbrota. I had the opportunity to work with Roger, who was my landlord, for my business.
Roger trusted my vision of my business and gave me a chance. The partnership was built on trust and succeeded. We sold the real estate in 2021, and my business continues to grow at another larger location.
He stuck with us through the very slow COVID time and knew we would be back on track sooner or later. He has patience.
Roger not only trusted my vision, he gave me the opportunity to grow my business in helping others with their goals. Roger is honest, trustworthy, giving, understanding and open to everyone’s personal beliefs, goals and dreams. I believe he is the right person for the job.
Furthermore, we can trust Roger to represent us as he has the business sense to help grow our businesses, because he has had global and national business experience. He helped me increase my business activities and gave me some useful encouragement along my business journey. Our business relationship was built on trust, and I know we can trust him to do the best for our rural communities.
