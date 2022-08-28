I just read that the City Council approved the purchase of 6/10ths of a mile of a trail, for $4 million dollars. That is outrageous. I have yet to hear what benefit there is going to be for the citizens of Red Wing. I can tell you right now that I will not see any benefit.
The council raised my taxes last year, and I’ve heard they will be raising them again this year. Why? So they can spend millions of dollars for a trail?
Instead of giving the surplus money back to the citizens, you spend it on something that will not benefit most of the citizens of Red Wing.
I firmly believe that we need to elect council members that actually work for the people. We have council members who have made being on the council their career. It is not a career, it should be considered a privilege, and by spending taxpayer money frivolously you are violating that privilege and should be held accountable.
Please, let’s vote in council members who truly want to do what’s best for the citizens of Red Wing, and vote out the career council members who only want to spend our hard-earned money.
