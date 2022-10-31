Today in Minnesota we are witnessing a historic crime epidemic that is sweeping our state. Consider the following: since 2018, violent crime in Minnesota has increased a shocking 36%. Our state saw a 21.6 percent increase in violent crime just in 2021 alone. And for the first time in recent history, Minnesota’s violent crime rate is higher than the national average. Not a statistic we want to be known for.
The Red Wing City Council put the public safety of our entire city in jeopardy during this time when it terminated our chief of police only months after the Minneapolis riots, looting and burning. Red Wing citizens were shocked and outraged by such a decision, and many unanswered questions remain to this day. In a 2021 poll conducted by the Minnesota-based Center of the American Experiment, 86% of respondents said they had total confidence in their local police to act in the best interest of the public. That provides some context for just how far out of touch our city council group was with our citizens.
Red Wing deserves better, and the community is demanding change. We need strong leadership that supports law enforcement and will keep Red Wing a safe place for everyone. Vote Ron Goggin for City Council Wards 1&2.
