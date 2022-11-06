No matter what we look like or where we come from, our votes matter and give us all an equal voice, especially in local elections.
I have been in Red Wing for almost five years, and I am an elder care professional. I really love the beauty and history of this community.
I am writing to share that what I hope for after the election is for all the people in office to listen, really listen and work hard to make Red Wing a better place to live and play, no matter our race, preferences or backgrounds.
One candidate stands out who has listened to me and shares my values. She is committed to listening to every person, doing her research on important issues and working for all of us.
I want a people-centered person representing me and the people I serve on the council, don’t you?
Please join me in supporting Vicki Jo Lambert and voting for her by Tuesday, Nov. 8.
