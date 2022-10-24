Recently our community received some wonderful news. Through Red Wing’s Promise, an initiative of the Jones Family Foundation, most graduating seniors in Red Wing will be able to attend Minnesota College – Southeast at no cost to their families for up to two years.
What an incredible opportunity for our community.
This will help countless Red Wing families, will help reduce declining enrollment and help the children of our community move into the next phase of life.
Our community has another opportunity before us on Nov. 8. A ballot question will ask voters to renew our school district’s expiring referendum. A yes vote on this measure will not raise taxes. However, it will allow us to keep current programs and education staff and other services in place.
Most funding for Minnesota schools comes from the state. However, 70%-80% of Minnesota districts have voter-approved operating levies to make up the difference between the cost of educating each student and the funding provided by the state.
Without approval of this renewal, which will have created no tax increase for residents or businesses, our community will see devastating cuts to our schools starting in the 24-25 school year.
As a community, we would see $4 million in cuts in staffing, programs, supplies and other services. This would be devastating to our schools. Any negative impact on our schools means a negative impact on students, families, property values and our community.
Please use your vote to strengthen our community by supporting our schools on November 8. For more information, please go to rwps.org and click on the Referendum 2022 button at the top of the home page.
Your vote, our schools, our community.
